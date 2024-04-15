Warner Financial Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,704,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,535,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

