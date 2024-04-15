Warner Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.75. The company had a trading volume of 307,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,501. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average of $205.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.