Warner Financial Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Warner Financial Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.16. 108,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,611. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.80. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.34.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

