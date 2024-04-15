Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,113. The company has a market capitalization of $423.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

