Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.36. 1,374,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

