Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Bank of America

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

WFRD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $115.91. 224,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,259. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $127.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,430,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,762,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

