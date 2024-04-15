Wedbush Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:RWT opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $753.95 million, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

