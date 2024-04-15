Wells Fargo & Company Increases Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $50.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient Trading Down 2.0 %

Avient stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Avient will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avient by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.