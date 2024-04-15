Wells Fargo & Company Increases Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target to $540.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $480.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $456.79.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $447.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $1,679,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

