Wells Fargo & Company Increases Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $91.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of PFG opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

