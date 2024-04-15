Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WFC. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,238,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,450,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

