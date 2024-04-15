Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WES traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 960,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,491. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.83. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

