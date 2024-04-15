WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 476.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DXJS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.69. 12,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $67.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

