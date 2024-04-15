WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 476.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of DXJS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.69. 12,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $67.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.