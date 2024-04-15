Wise (LON:WISE) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,123 ($14.21) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 896.20 ($11.34).

LON WISE opened at GBX 950.44 ($12.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,504.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 901.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 817.09. Wise has a 12 month low of GBX 490 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.62).

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total value of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). Also, insider Terri Duhon acquired 119 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £998.41 ($1,263.65). Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

