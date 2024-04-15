WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,100 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 523,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $51.34 on Monday. WNS has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of WNS by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

