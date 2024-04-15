Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XHR. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

XHR stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 1.45. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 282.35%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

