XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Down 5.4%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.75 and last traded at $53.94. Approximately 30,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 133,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
