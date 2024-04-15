XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Down 5.4%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.75 and last traded at $53.94. Approximately 30,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 133,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

XPEL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPEL Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth $1,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in XPEL by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in XPEL by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

