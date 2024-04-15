XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Bank of America

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPO. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.15.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $124.80. The stock had a trading volume of 486,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,085. XPO has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 527.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 90,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after buying an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

