yearn.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $234.47 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $7,042.35 or 0.10936013 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $234.47 million and approximately $64.47 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,294 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

