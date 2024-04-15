Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Yellow Cake Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

