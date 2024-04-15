Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Yelp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Yelp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,830. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 63,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,277. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

