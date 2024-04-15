Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) vs. El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Head to Head Analysis

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -33.01% -92.09% -22.00% El Pollo Loco 5.45% 9.20% 4.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and El Pollo Loco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.22 million 0.49 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.09 El Pollo Loco $468.66 million 0.59 $25.55 million $0.75 11.71

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo Loco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yoshiharu Global and El Pollo Loco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo Loco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

(Get Free Report)

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.