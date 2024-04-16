28,697 Shares in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Bought by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

