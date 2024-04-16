4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading 2.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 4D Molecular Therapeutics traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.91. 69,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,089,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $259,102.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $55,201.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $259,102.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,201.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,888 shares of company stock worth $4,134,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

