Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.90 on Tuesday, reaching $476.00. 1,315,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $538.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.86. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

