Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Raised by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

APD opened at $231.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.