Analysts Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Price Target at $62.64

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.55.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,319,000 after purchasing an additional 844,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,994,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

