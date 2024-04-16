AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,742.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,630,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 274,210 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 118,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.38.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

