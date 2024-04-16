APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of APG opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

