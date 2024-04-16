Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.27. 254,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,004,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,717,108.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,578,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,103,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 1,801,827 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 865,689 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.