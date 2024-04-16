AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AppTech Payments Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of APCXW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

About AppTech Payments

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.