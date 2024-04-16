Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 9.6% in March

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APRE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aprea Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 2,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,535. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

