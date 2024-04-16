Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.97 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $107.54 million and $16.97 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00054372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.