Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 595,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.69.
About Ascot Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- PayPal’s User Decline Won’t Stop Its Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.