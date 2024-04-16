Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.91. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 623,995 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 277.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,015,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,824,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,114 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740,928 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

