Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 52129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

