Axie Infinity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $973.31 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $973.31 million and $71.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.79 or 0.00010871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,756.67 or 1.00414188 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,253,813 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,243,741.75036517 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.76054439 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 442 active market(s) with $71,363,138.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

