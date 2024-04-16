Banner (BANR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banner Stock Performance

BANR stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $55.66.

Banner Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.02%.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

