Barclays Boosts Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $17.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s previous close.

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

VALE opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. Vale has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

