Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

