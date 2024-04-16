Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Gap Down to $17.37

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $16.79. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 9,937,563 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.