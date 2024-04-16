Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

