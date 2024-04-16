Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Bird Construction stock remained flat at $13.46 during trading on Tuesday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from $18.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

