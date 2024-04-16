Bison Wealth LLC Buys 3,450 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average of $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

