Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Up 5.4 %

BTGGF traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. Bitcoin Group has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

