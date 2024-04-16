Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
BLKLF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
