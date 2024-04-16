Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $110.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Boot Barn by 17.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,503 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $222,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 11.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,638,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

