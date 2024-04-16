Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 10.9% in March

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 588.0 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

Bouygues stock remained flat at $40.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.