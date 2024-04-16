Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BRTHY stock remained flat at $36.97 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

