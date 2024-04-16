Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 600 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.34. 583,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,591. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

